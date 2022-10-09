Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas comes out as gay, asks for 'respect', check HERE
Iker Casillas was married to a sports journalist Sara Carbonero for 5 years and has two children with her. The couple got separated in March 2021
Real Madrid legend and World Cup winner with Spain, Iker Casillas has announced that he is gay. Casillas now joins the long-list of prolific footballers who have come out and spoken about their homosexuality. Iker, took on his official Twitter handle and said, "I hope you respect me: I'm gay".
The Spaniard was married to a sports journalist Sara Carbonero for 5 years and has two children with her. The couple got separated in March 2021. (Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi: Top 5 HIGHEST-PAID footballers - In PICS)
Checkout Casilla's tweet below...
Es el momento de contar lo nuestro, Iker — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022
The World Cup winner was shown support from his former teammate Carlos Puyol who was also his rival for a long-time due to both players playing for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.
After a stellar career with Real Madrid, Casillas moved to FC Porto in Portugal and retired in 2020 after a cardiac arrest during training. He won one World Cup, two European championships, 5 LaLiga titles and 3 UEFA Champions League in his 22 years of footballing career.
