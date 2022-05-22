हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane becomes grandad at 49, check his post HERE

Zidane has three sons apart from Enzo. Luca who plays as a goalkeeper and plays for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga with Theo and Elyaz Zidane

Source: Twitter

France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane became a grand father at just 49 years of age as his son Enzo's wife gave birth to baby girl. The couple announced the pregnancy in January posting a picture of an unltrasound scan.

Zidane's eldest son, Enzo Zidane became a father at the age of 27 after his wife Karen Goncalves gave birth to their daughter.

Enzo shared an Instagram post with his wife and newborn daughter captioning it "Welcome our Sia, our princess."

Checkout the post here...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enzo Zidane (@enzo)

As the legend Zinedine Zidane often called as 'zizou' welcomed his grand daughter to his family, number of Real Madrid stars including Marcelo and Luka Modric wished the grandad. Marcus Thuram, Remy Cabella, Antonio Martinez and Emiliano Buendia also wished in the comments of the post.

Enzo plays for club Rodez in the french league Ligue 2 after spending time at Real Madrid while his father was the head coach. As part of the Madrid squad, Enzo won the Champions League 2016/17.

Zidane has three sons apart from Enzo. Luca who plays as a goalkeeper and plays for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga with Theo and Elyaz. 

