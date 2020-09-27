Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reaches 100 La Liga wins milestone

Sevilla: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Sunday completed 100 La Liga wins as the club`s coach. Zidane touched the figure after a 3-2 win against Real Betis on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who won the domestic championship in 2016/17 and 2019/20, has reached the milestone in his 147th game in the competition. He has the second-most league victories of any coach in the club`s history, bettered only by Miguel Munoz (257).

Zidane`s first win came on his debut in the dugout, when his team beat Deportivo 5-0 in January 2016. Since then, he has gone on to win 55 home games and 45 fixtures on the road. His highest number of victories in a single season is 29, which came in the 2016/17 La Liga campaign, followed by the 26 he managed last term.