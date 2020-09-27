हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reaches 100 La Liga wins milestone

Zidane touched the figure after a 3-2 win against Real Betis. The Frenchman has won 55 home games while also winning 45 fixtures on the road. 

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reaches 100 La Liga wins milestone
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Sevilla: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Sunday completed 100 La Liga wins as the club`s coach. Zidane touched the figure after a 3-2 win against Real Betis on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who won the domestic championship in 2016/17 and 2019/20, has reached the milestone in his 147th game in the competition. He has the second-most league victories of any coach in the club`s history, bettered only by Miguel Munoz (257).

Zidane`s first win came on his debut in the dugout, when his team beat Deportivo 5-0 in January 2016. Since then, he has gone on to win 55 home games and 45 fixtures on the road. His highest number of victories in a single season is 29, which came in the 2016/17 La Liga campaign, followed by the 26 he managed last term. 

Tags:
Zinedine ZidaneLa LigaReal Madrid
Next
Story

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan FC sign Sandesh Jhingan on five-year deal

  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Congress And NCP 'upset' With Raut-Fadnavis Meet