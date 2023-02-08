topStoriesenglish2571035
REAL MADRID VS AL AHLY

Real Madrid vs Al Ahly LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch RMA vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Spanish giants Real Madrid will take on Egyptian football league club Al Ahly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in their FIFA Club World Cup fixture late Wednesday night. The two teams will fight each other for the finals spot in the tournament. Carlo Ancelotti's side will eye their fifth Club World Cup title this year. Madrid are currently damaged with injuries in the squad, giving Al Ahly a chance to take advantage and beat the European Champions. The tournament began on February 1 and the final is set to be played on 11th February in Morocco.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly going to be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly will be played on Thursday (February 9) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly going to be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly will not be telecast live in India on television.

How can I live stream the FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly in India?

The FIFA Club World Cup match Real Madrid vs Al Ahly will be live-streamed on the FIFA Club World Cup official youtube channel.

Al Ahly Vs Real Madrid: Predicted line ups

Al Ahly possible starting lineup: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Fathi, Dieng, El Solia; Tau, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

