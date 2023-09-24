Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch RMA vs ATM La Liga Match Madrid Derby In India For Free?

La Liga table leaders Real Madrid will lock horns with the noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid late Sunday night at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. Los Blancos are in red-hot form and their star signing Jude Bellingham just cannot stop scoring and winning it for his side in injury time. Bellingham has already equalled multiple records of club legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and he is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon at the moment.

Real Madrid are currently on top of the table with five wins from their five games played so far, whereas, Atletico are sevennth with seven points from their four games played.

Despite missing some first-choice players in the lineup, Real Madrid have done a pretty fine job so far and their signing of the England international has paid back with some stylish manner. Champions League opener against Union Berlin was won by Bellingham wish a late goal in added time. (Jude Bellingham Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's 15-Year-Old Record For Real Madrid)

Checkout the livestream details of the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Monday (September 25) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will telecast live on Viacom Sports 18 Channel.

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Predicted 11s

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina Lucero, Marcos Llorente, Ángel Correa, Saúl Ñíguez, Samuel Dias Lino, Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata.

Real Madrid: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Fran García, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Rodrygo.

This season, Bellingham has found the net against Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Getafe on top of a brace away at Almeria. 15 years ago, Ronaldo struck the net against Villarreal, Espanyol, Deportivo la Coruna and got himself a double against Xerex.