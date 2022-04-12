Real Madrid and Chelsea will lock horns on Wednesday (April 13) in their UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd leg match at the Santiago Bernabau. The defending champions Chelsea are in danger of getting knocked out of the tournament with Madrid 2 goals cushion from the first leg.

French striker Karim Benzema is in fantastic form as he scored two consecutive hat-tricks in his last two UCL appearances. However, Madrid's first choice defender Eder Militao is ruled out of the fixture due to a suspension he faced in the first leg. For Chelsea, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are the likely goal scorers following their Premier League performance against Southampton.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd leg match here:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Marcus Alonso

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Casemiro, Luka Modric

Strikers: Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Karim Benzema

Captain- Karim Benzema

Vice-captain- Kai Havertz

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Probable playing XIs:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois: Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz