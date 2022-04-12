Thirteen-time European champions Real Madrid will host English giants Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd-leg match on Wednesday (April 13). In their first leg, Karim Benzema scored an excellent hat-trick against Thomas Tuchel's side winning the game for Madrid 3-1. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are in great form lately as they have won eight out of their previous nine games in all competitions.

Premier League side Chelsea were devasted by the 3-1 defeat at home in the first leg. To send the message to Madrid, Chelsea thumped Southampton in their PL clash with a 6-0 win. Chelsea are desperate to make a mark against Madrid now and will look to get back to their good form being the defending champions of the tournament.

However, Madrid will miss the service of first-choice defender Eder Militao due to his suspension in the first game. On the other hand, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also not expected to play against Madrid, following his recovery from Covid-19.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals 2nd-leg match here:

