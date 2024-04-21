Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona El Clasico Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch In India Online Laptop, TV And Phone

Following a crucial win over Manchester City in the Champions League, Real Madrid are up and running ready to face FC Barcelona in the final El Clasico of the season at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night. Barce are coming into this fixture with a heart-breaking defeat against the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) which ended their Champions League campaign.

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti will look to deploy his most formidable lineup against FC Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico, aiming to secure the La Liga title. Despite a taxing 120-minute match with a penalty shootout against Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, Ancelotti stated in his pre-match press conference that his team is recovering effectively.

Here are all the livestreaming details for El Clasico:

When is the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played on Monday, April 22.

At what time does the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match begin?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match being played?

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

Where can you watch the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV.

FCB vs MAD Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Real Madrid (4-4-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius