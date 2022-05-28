Real Madrid will lock horns with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday (May 29). Both teams will look to become the European champions of the world after a stellar season in the big stage of Europe.

The Reds will be competing in their third UCL final in last five years when they face the mighty Real Madrid in hope to win their seventh UCL title.

Real Madrid are no guests in the to the competition as well following the fact that the Spanish giants will feature in what will the club's 17th UCL final where they will look to extend their title record to 14.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match here:

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Virgil Van Dijk, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Trent Arnold

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Sadio Mane, Casemiro, Luka Modric

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Virgil Van Dijk

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Probable playing XIs:

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Carlos Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.