हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playing XIs

Check the probable playings XIs, Dream11 team and fantasy tips for Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match, which will be played at the Stade de France, Paris, on Sunday (May 29).

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League final: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playing XIs
Source: Twitter

Real Madrid will lock horns with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday (May 29). Both teams will look to become the European champions of the world after a stellar season in the big stage of Europe.

The Reds will be competing in their third UCL final in last five years when they face the mighty Real Madrid in hope to win their seventh UCL title.

Real Madrid are no guests in the to the competition as well following the fact that the Spanish giants will feature in what will the club's 17th UCL final where they will look to extend their title record to 14.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match here:

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Virgil Van Dijk, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Trent Arnold

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Sadio Mane, Casemiro, Luka Modric

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Virgil Van Dijk

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Probable playing XIs:

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Carlos Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2021-22Champions League final Dream11Real MadridLiverpool fantasy tips
Next
Story

Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch RM vs LIV UCL final?

Must Watch

PT17M35S

Mumbai Drugs Case: Is Aryan Khan implicated in drugs case?