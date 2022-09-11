NewsFootball
REAL MADRID VS MALLORCA

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs MAL LaLiga match in India?

Sep 11, 2022

Defending champions Real Madrid will host Mallorca in their LaLiga fixture on Sunday (September 11) at the Santiago Bernabau Stadium and will look go on top of the table after arch-rival FC Barcelona got past them after their win yesterday. Real Madrid have been unbeaten this season so far and Carlo Ancelloti will push his side to keep the winning momentum going. Star midfielder Luka Modric recently turned 37 and his team will look to celebrate his birthday with a win in their fifth LaLiga fixtue of the season. Star striker Karim Benzema got injured during Madrid's recent UEFA Champions League clash and it will be interesting to see if Eden Hazard once again gets the chance to play in place of the French forward.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Mallorca LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played on Sunday (September 11) from 5:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at Santiago Bernabau, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

