Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch RMA vs MNC 2023 Online And On TV In India?

The UEFA Champions League is back and a blockbuster clash awaits as defending champions Real Madrid are set to host Manchester City in their first leg of the semifinals. Madrid will miss the services of Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy in their back line but Ancelotti has plenty of quality to trouble the Premier League champions. Rudiger and David Alaba will be ones responsible to keep Erling Haaland quiet tonight. On other hand, Madrid will be dependent on the star trio of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior for their goal scoring tonight.

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place on Wednesday (May 10). z

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Predicted 11

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Diaz, Akanji, Gundogan, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland.