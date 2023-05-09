topStoriesenglish2605108
REAL MADRID VS MANCHESTER CITY

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch RMA vs MNC 2023 Online And On TV In India?

Checkout Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League semifinals Livestreaming match details below

The UEFA Champions League is back and a blockbuster clash awaits as defending champions Real Madrid are set to host Manchester City in their first leg of the semifinals. Madrid will miss the services of Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy in their back line but Ancelotti has plenty of quality to trouble the Premier League champions. Rudiger and David Alaba will be ones responsible to keep Erling Haaland quiet tonight. On other hand, Madrid will be dependent on the star trio of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior for their goal scoring tonight.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place on Wednesday (May 10). z

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Predicted 11

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Diaz, Akanji, Gundogan, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland.

