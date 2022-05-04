Real Madrid will go on the attack against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu on Thursday as they bid to overturn a one-goal deficit after losing 4-3 in England, manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

Full-back David Alaba is injured but midfielder Casemiro returns and, while there are question marks over the system and starting lineup, Real will use the aggressive approach that has delivered 11 goals in their last four Champions League matches.

"If we go back and try to defend with a low block, with 10 men on our box, City will have 99 shots on target. Sometimes you need to take risks and we were very successful this season when risking because we have a lot of quality up front," Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It will be clash of two very different teams. Two teams with different qualities, collective and individual. But we'll have home advantage and we'll be aggressive as always. We have a quality up front that gives us the luxury to be daring on offence.

"...the collective commitment will probably be what decides it. We need to improve from the first leg, moving better as a block. Being in a better position in defence, working as a unit and Casemiro's return is very important in that aspect," he said of the Brazilian who missed the first leg through injury.

Real come into the match on a high with the LaLiga title wrapped up at the weekend after Saturday's 2-0 home win over Espanyol when Ancelotti rested several players.

On the other hand, Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is in contention to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, second leg, manager Pep Guardiola said, but centre back John Stones remains unavailable through injury.

Walker has not played since coming off injured against Atletico Madrid in last month's Champions League quarter-final, and Guardiola said he will make a late call on the 31-year-old's fitness for the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fellow England international Stones limped off in City's 4-3 victory over Real at the Etihad Stadium last week and missed Saturday's Premier League win at Leeds United.

City will look to reach their second straight Champions League final when they take on Real Madrid in the Spanish capital and hope to atone for last year's loss to Chelsea in the showdown in Porto.

