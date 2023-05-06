topStoriesenglish2603855
NewsFootball
REAL MADRID VS OSASUNA

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch RMA Vs OSA Copa del Rey Match In India?

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch RMA Vs OSA Copa del Rey Match In India?

Real Madrid and Osasuna are set to face off each other in the Copa dey Rey final after the Los Blancos knocked out their arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the semis recently. The high-octane clash is expected to be a nail-biting affair as both teams look to get their hands on some silverware. David Alaba is back and fit for the clash, it will be interesting to see whether Carlo Ancelotti takes the risk to play Luka Modric who's been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Coach Ancelotti can either play youngster Tchouameni or Dani Ceballos in place of Luka Modric. It depends whether he goes with experience or will trust the young Frenchman who's struggled to make the starting eleven this year so far. (ALSO READ: Alexis Mac Allister’s Late Penalty Helps Brighton Stun Manchester United In Premier League Clash)

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey match below

When is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be played on Sunday (May 7) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be played at La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Where can I watch the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will not be telecasted live in India.

How can I live stream the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of Copa del Rey 2023 finals between Real Madrid and Osasuna – FanCode App (Android, iOS, TV) or www.fancode.com on 07th May 2023 starting at 1:30 AM IST.

Predicted XIs

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Peña, Hernandez, Cruz, Sanchez, Muñoz, Moncayola, Oroz, Barza, Garcia, Gomez.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar