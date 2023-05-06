Real Madrid vs Osasuna Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch RMA Vs OSA Copa del Rey Match In India?

Real Madrid and Osasuna are set to face off each other in the Copa dey Rey final after the Los Blancos knocked out their arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the semis recently. The high-octane clash is expected to be a nail-biting affair as both teams look to get their hands on some silverware. David Alaba is back and fit for the clash, it will be interesting to see whether Carlo Ancelotti takes the risk to play Luka Modric who's been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Coach Ancelotti can either play youngster Tchouameni or Dani Ceballos in place of Luka Modric. It depends whether he goes with experience or will trust the young Frenchman who's struggled to make the starting eleven this year so far. (ALSO READ: Alexis Mac Allister’s Late Penalty Helps Brighton Stun Manchester United In Premier League Clash)

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Osasuna Copa del Rey match below

When is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be played on Sunday (May 7) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be played at La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain.

Toni Kroos has won 5 Champions Leagues, 6 FIFA Club World Cups, 6 League titles, a treble, and a World Cup.



He has worn the armband for both Real Madrid and Germany, and has won numerous individual awards.



Today, he fights for the biggest honor of his career. El Copa Del Rey. pic.twitter.com/B3Xe3MHjaO — Kaizer (@KaizerRMA) May 6, 2023

Where can I watch the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will not be telecasted live in India.

How can I live stream the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs Osasuna in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of Copa del Rey 2023 finals between Real Madrid and Osasuna – FanCode App (Android, iOS, TV) or www.fancode.com on 07th May 2023 starting at 1:30 AM IST.

Predicted XIs

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Peña, Hernandez, Cruz, Sanchez, Muñoz, Moncayola, Oroz, Barza, Garcia, Gomez.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.