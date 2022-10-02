Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs OSA LaLiga match in India?

NewsFootball
LaLiga champions Real Madrid will be back in action after the international break as Karim Benzema will return from injury for the Los Blancos' league game at home against Osasuna. The France striker missed three matches for the club while mending a right leg injury, but Madrid kept on winning without him anyway. Carlo Ancelotti's side is aiming for its 10th win in as many games across all competitions. Luka Modric will miss the match against Osasuna due to a muscle issue while playing for Croatia during the international break.

Real Betis can reclaim third place if it wins at Celta Vigo with Borja Iglesias on a high after debuting for Spain. Real Sociedad visits Girona, and Valencia is at Espanyol.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be played on Monday (October 3) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Osasuna will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website. (With PTI inputs)

