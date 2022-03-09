Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2nd leg: When and where to watch Lionel Messi’s PSG vs RM UCL match?

PSG and Real Madrid will lock horns in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash tonight, 1:30 AM (March 10). Lionel Messi's PSG will travel away to the 13 times European Champions home, Real Madrid.

Meaning, Lionel Messi will return to Spain for a football match after his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Messi who wore a Barcelona shirt before joining PSG, is one of the most dangerous and fearful players for Real Madrid.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals and 9 assists in one of the most famous fixtures "Elclassico" against Real Madrid.

In the previous fixture, Real Madrid were pressed down by PSG and a late winner from youngster Kylian Mbappe won it for PSG. Madrid need 2 goals to knock PSG out and end the match without conceding a goal.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UCL match here:

Where will the Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Santiago Bernabau in Spain.

When will the Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, March 10 as per IST.

What time will Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for Real Madrid vs PSG 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.