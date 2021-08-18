हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski double downs Dortmund as Bayern Munich clinch Super Cup

Thomas Mueller added a second four minutes after the break as Alphonso Davies broke down the left before squaring the ball into the box for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski got the slightest of touches to steer the ball into the path of Mueller, who slammed it home.

Robert Lewandowski double downs Dortmund as Bayern Munich clinch Super Cup
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring against Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup match. (Source: Twitter)

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to win the German Super Cup on Tuesday (August 17), continuing a superb run of form that saw him score 41 goals last season in the Bundesliga. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer pulled off two great saves to deny Marco Reus and Erling Haaland before Lewandowski struck, arriving late to meet Serge Gnabry’s cross with a powerful header that flew into the net in the 41st minute.

Lewandowski set the single-season league scoring record on the final day of last season to break a 49-year-old mark held by Bayern Munich legend Gerd Mueller, who died on Sunday aged 75.

Thomas Mueller added a second four minutes after the break as Alphonso Davies broke down the left before squaring the ball into the box. Lewandowski got the slightest of touches to steer the ball into the path of Mueller, who slammed it home.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside in the 53rd minute before Reus managed to reduce the deficit in the 64th with a stunning curled effort.

Dortmund’s hopes of a comeback were snuffed out when Lewandowski pounced on an error by Manuel Akanji and fired a low drive into the bottom corner to make it 3-1 in the 74th minute as Bayern secured their first trophy of the season.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bayern MunichRobert Lewandowski
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Real Madrid rumours, says THIS about future

Must Watch

PT12M26S

DNA: Afghanistan lost not to Taliban, but to its leaders' corruption!