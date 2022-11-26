topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

Robert Lewandowski scores his first World Cup goal as Poland defeat Saudi Arabia 2-0

Argentina, who are yet to open their points account, will be hoping to pick full points against Mexico in Saturday's late match, with Mexico having just one point from the draw against Poland.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Robert Lewandowski scores his first World Cup goal as Poland defeat Saudi Arabia 2-0

One goal in each half helped Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the Group C match of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Saturday evening. Piotr Zielinski gave the Poles the lead in the 39th minute while Robert Lewandowski added the second one for his team in the 82nd time. Saudi Arabia, who had rallied from a goal down to pull off a shocking 2-1 win over former two-time champions Argentina, could not repeat the same magic and thus will have to consider the result of the other match taking place later on Saturday between Argentina and Mexico and accordingly plan for the final match against Mexico.

Also Read: Who is Ivana Knoll? Miss Croatia who risked Qatar decency laws during FIFA World Cup 2022 by wearing skimpy outfits - In Pics

Argentina, who are yet to open their points account, will be hoping to pick full points against Mexico in Saturday's late match, with Mexico having just one point from the draw against Poland.

In fact, Saudi Arabia had a chance to draw level in the injury/added time of the first half but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny brought off double saves of a penalty kick. He first parried away Salem Al Dawsari's right-footed shot and in a stunning reflex action deflected Mohammed Al Burayk's try to keep his slate clean.

Live Tv

Robert LewandowskiRobert Lewandowski news updateRobert Lewandowski newsRobert Lewandowski updateFIFA World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 news updateFIFA World Cup 2022 newsFIFA World Cup 2022 updatePoland vs Saudi ArabiaPoland vs Saudi Arabia news updatePoland vs Saudi Arabia newsPoland vs Saudi Arabia update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?