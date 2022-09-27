NewsFootball
Ronaldo's Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in India on TV and online?

Here's all you need to know about Ronaldo's Portugal vs Spain.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

With the semifinals spot of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on the cards, arguably the world's best footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to beat Spain on Wednesday. Portugal won the UEFA Nations league back in 2018-19 and would like to replicate the heroics again. Ronaldo's side are at the top of Group 2 with 10 points while Spain are just behind them with eight points. This is a virtual quarter-final with the winner going through. A draw will also do for Ronaldo's side as they will go through in that case.

Match Details


Portugal vs Spain
UEFA Nations League 2022-23
12:15 AM on Wednesday, September 28
Braga Municipal Stadium

When is Portugal vs Spain match in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23?

September 28

At What time will Portugal vs Spain match in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 starts?

12:15 AM

Where will Portugal vs Spain match in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 be played?

Braga Municipal Stadium

Where can you watch Portugal vs Spain match in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on TV?

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches, including Portugal vs Spain, will be broadcast on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch Portugal vs Spain match in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 online?

Live streaming of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in India will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

