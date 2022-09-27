Ronaldo's Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in India on TV and online?

With the semifinals spot of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on the cards, arguably the world's best footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to beat Spain on Wednesday. Portugal won the UEFA Nations league back in 2018-19 and would like to replicate the heroics again. Ronaldo's side are at the top of Group 2 with 10 points while Spain are just behind them with eight points. This is a virtual quarter-final with the winner going through. A draw will also do for Ronaldo's side as they will go through in that case.

If we forget the last two seasons of club football, CR7 playing should be a huge game. He was recently awarded for being Portugal's top goal scorer. Will he add goals when Portugal visit Czech Republic in the #UEFANationsLeague Live @ 945pm on GOtv Ch 31 #BiggerBetterFootahOnGOtv pic.twitter.com/vksleBWLOw — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) September 24, 2022

Portugal vs Spain

UEFA Nations League 2022-23

12:15 AM on Wednesday, September 28

Braga Municipal Stadium

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches, including Portugal vs Spain, will be broadcast on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in India will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.