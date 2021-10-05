हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunil Chhetri

SAFF Championship 2021: India coach furious after draw against 10-men Bangladesh

Despite having full control of the game and opponents being a man short, Indians players could not seal the deal against their opponents as they were forced to settle for 1-1 draw. Coach Stimac says "We are ourselves guilty for not winning the match".

Picture credit: Twitter

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac admitted on Tuesday that "we are ourselves guilty for not winning the match", after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by 10men Bangladesh Team in the opening match of the SAFF Championship 2021, at the National Stadium Monday evening.

Captain Sunil Chhetri had put India in the lead before Bangladesh were reduced to 10 men after Biswanath Ghosh was given the marching orders early in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat 18-year-old left-back scored for his team to put his side on level terms in the second half.

Stimac added, "We were punished for not being reasonable in certain situations, and for not using our experience. This is an experienced Indian team. I expected much more because too many times there was unnecessary nervousness, and that's hard to explain."

India next plays Sri Lanka on October 7. On Tuesday, India had their recovery session in the gym and will hit the training ground again on October 6. With the medical team tirelessly working with the players, there are no current concerns in the injury department, players are fit for the game.

"We are now looking forward to the next match. We have another three matches in the group stage in which we need to play well. The boys played very good football for more than 75 minutes reasonably passing the ball around and getting into dangerous positions, But 15 minutes is too much in an International match for not being organised, and making many mistakes," Stimac opined.

"But 15 minutes is too much in an International match for not being organised, and making many mistakes."

Sunil ChhetriIndia FootballBangladesh FootballSAFF Championship 2021India vs BangladeshFootball NewsIndia football coach
