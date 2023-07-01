SAFF Championship: India Coach Igor Stimac Suspended For 2 Matches After Repeated Red Card Offences

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has been penalised with a two-match ban and fined USD 500 for a red card offence during the match against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship. "Indian football coach Igor Stimac was handed a two-match ban and fined 500 US Dollars for a red card offence during the Kuwait match," informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This was his second red-card offence in the tournament. He earlier committed a red-card offence in India's campaign opener against Pakistan.

India will face Lebanon in the semi-final clash of the SAFF Championship.

In their last match, India and Kuwait drew 1-1 in the final Group A clash of the SAFF Championship 2023 on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Lebanon had defeated Maldives by 1-0 in their previous match.

According to the latest FIFA Men's Rankings released on Thursday, India has risen by one place to 100 courtesy of their Intercontinental Cup triumph.



"India move up to in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking Steadily we rise #IndianFootball," tweeted AIFF's official Twitter on Thursday. "I am happy with the news, but we need to cement that position in our next few games," commented Stimac as quoted by an AIFF release after the ranking release.

Coming to match against Kuwait, In what was a high-tempo and high-tempered contest from start to finish, Sunil Chhetri's 92nd international goal, a clinical volley put India ahead at the stroke of half-time. However, an unfortunate own goal from Anwar Ali in second-half injury time put a heartbreaking and unfortunate end to India's hopes of topping the group. next few games," commented Stimac.

Tempers continued to flare after Stimac's sending off after Sahal Abdul Samad was fouled in the Kuwait half and the West Asians prevented a quick restart, resulting in a scuffle, after which Hamad Al-Qallaf and Rahim Ali were shown red.

However, it was to be a cruel end to India's seven-match clean-sheet run. Abdullah Al-Bloushi's harmless-looking cross from the right deflected into the Indian net as Anwar Ali tried to hook it clear. While scenes on the pitch were unfortunate, the Kanteerava crowd made sure to keep the Blue Tigers' heads high, chanting the loudest they had the entire night to demonstrate how proud they were of their team which fought until the end but were unlucky not to get it.