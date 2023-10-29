Salman Khan Watches MMA Match Sitting Beside Cristiano Ronaldo And His Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez; WATCH

It is very rare to see the greatness of world football with the icon of Bollywood in one frame. This is exactly what happened when Bollywood star Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted sitting together to watch a MMA match in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia. Yes, you read that correctly. Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi League was in attendance to watch the match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The clips of the video went viral instantly when the Indian fans spotted the two together. The clips are getting many views as no one expected that Salman and Ronaldo will be in one frame together one day.

There were some epic reactions to Salman and Ronaldo watching MMA match together. Take a look at all the reactions below.

Salman khan sir sitting front VIP seat next to #CristianoRonaldo for the #FuryvsNgannou boxing match in Saudi Arabia this is global mega stardom no PR required ___ @filmy_farhan @Freak4Salman @LoyalSalmanFan1 pic.twitter.com/eCGxCrOnPf October 28, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina seated next to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan tonight ___ #FuryvsNgannou pic.twitter.com/rsHrH9NSJf — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 29, 2023

Salman's upcoming flick

Salman Khan has a new film coming up named Tiger 3. It is the third installment of the his Tiger Zinda Hai franchise, which is a spy thriller. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in a leading role. The third part, under the banner of YRF, is being directed by well-known director Maneesh Sharma. Salman is currently also hosting Big Boss' new season, a role he has been doing for a long time now.

Ronaldo, who is rated as one of the best footballers to have ever played the sport, was reportedly booed when he took his seat to watch the MMA fight. There are posts on X that have surfaced in which one can see the boos for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are rated as GOATs of football. One can see the two huge fanbases arguing with each other on who is the best of all time. While the quality and excellence could be the same, what sets Messi apart is the World Cup title, that he won in 2022 in Qatar. Lionel Messi has also won Ballon d'Or, which is the most prestigious award in football for individual excellent a record seven times. Cristiano Ronaldo has, on the other hand, five Ballon d'Ors.