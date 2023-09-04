Lionel Messi's Inter Miami continued their unbeaten streak after they defeated LAFC 3-1 on Monday in their Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture. Goalkeeper John McCarthy stunned the crowd with two wonderful saves and the 31-year-old even denied Messi a goal with an outstretched arm and superstar Selena Gomez was caught on camera being stunned by the Argentine's dribble and LAFC goalkeeper's save.

Selena's reaction went viral within minutes and she is trending for quite a while now. A lot of celebrities visited the Inter Miami vs LAFC clash, checkout the list on this link. (Click Here)

Selena Gomez was all of us watching John McCarthy deny Messi https://t.co/A3a564uUSB pic.twitter.com/7likNsWPJD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Throughout the first 45 minutes, McCarthy thwarted Messi twice from close range. The 2022 MLS Cup Champions' custodian stood on his head, much to the delight of the spectators on Sunday evening.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and since then has been influential in the team's growth. Earlier, Messi once again worked his magic in his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut to seal off an impressive 2-0 victory against NY Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Miami manager Gerardo Martino named the playing XI with Messi being the most notable absentee. However, he came on as a substitute in the second half to keep his goal-scoring streak alive and seal another victory for Inter Miami.