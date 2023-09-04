trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657743
LIONEL MESSI

Selena Gomez's Reaction To Lionel Messi's Miss During Inter Miami vs LAFC Clash Goes Viral, Watch Video Here

Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's shot getting saved went viral during the Inter Miami vs LAFC clash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Selena Gomez's Reaction To Lionel Messi's Miss During Inter Miami vs LAFC Clash Goes Viral, Watch Video Here Source: Twitter

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami continued their unbeaten streak after they defeated LAFC 3-1 on Monday in their Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture. Goalkeeper John McCarthy stunned the crowd with two wonderful saves and the 31-year-old even denied Messi a goal with an outstretched arm and superstar Selena Gomez was caught on camera being stunned by the Argentine's dribble and LAFC goalkeeper's save.

Selena's reaction went viral within minutes and she is trending for quite a while now. A lot of celebrities visited the Inter Miami vs LAFC clash, checkout the list on this link. (Click Here)

Watch the video here:

Throughout the first 45 minutes, McCarthy thwarted Messi twice from close range. The 2022 MLS Cup Champions' custodian stood on his head, much to the delight of the spectators on Sunday evening.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and since then has been influential in the team's growth. Earlier, Messi once again worked his magic in his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut to seal off an impressive 2-0 victory against NY Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday. Miami manager Gerardo Martino named the playing XI with Messi being the most notable absentee. However, he came on as a substitute in the second half to keep his goal-scoring streak alive and seal another victory for Inter Miami. 

