Sergio Ramos vs Ronaldinho: The Clasico we never saw coming

Days after Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid, which marked an end to a 16-year-long stint at the Los Blancos, the defender stumbled upon a rare encounter on social media.

Challenging Ramos was none other than Brazilian and former Barcelona footballer Ronaldinho, who tried to remind the defender of a sight from globe's most-anticipated footballing fixture the El Clasico.

After clashing on the field in past and this was probably the first time the action shifted to the virtual world.

Ronaldinho was the one, who began the banter, by sharing an old picture of him tussling in the field with the Spaniard from a Clasico encounter.

Ramos was quick to respond to Ronaldinho's poke against him and responded back with a photo, showing Madrid players celebrating La Liga title triumph.

I do… but this one a few months later was way better @10Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/RQ8ft4Kn4X — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 18, 2021

End of an era

Ramos left Madrid last week ending a 16-year, silverware-laden era with the Spanish side. The defender, who recently turned 35 and had a season littered with injuries which led to him being left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad, but said he wants to keep proving himself at the highest level.

Gamers Without Borders

Meanwhile, both the stars also renewed their rivalry in a head-to-head contest on EA SPORTS FIFA 21 as part of international charity esports festival, Gamers Without Borders.

As per reports it is a $10 million online gaming extravaganza. The encounter was streamed live Gamers Without Borders’ Facebook, YouTube and Twitch streams earlier this afternoon in India.