हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos vs Ronaldinho: The Clasico we never saw coming

Both Sergio Ramos and Ronaldinho also renewed their rivalry in a head-to-head contest on EA SPORTS FIFA 21 as part of international charity esports festival, Gamers Without Borders.

Sergio Ramos vs Ronaldinho: The Clasico we never saw coming
Sergio Ramos vs Ronaldinho: The Clasico we never saw coming (Twitter/10Ronaldinho)

Days after Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid, which marked an end to a 16-year-long stint at the Los Blancos, the defender stumbled upon a rare encounter on social media.

Challenging Ramos was none other than Brazilian and former Barcelona footballer Ronaldinho, who tried to remind the defender of a sight from globe's most-anticipated footballing fixture the El Clasico. 

After clashing on the field in past and this was probably the first time the action shifted to the virtual world.   

Ronaldinho was the one, who began the banter, by sharing an old picture of him tussling in the field with the Spaniard from a Clasico encounter.

Ramos was quick to respond to Ronaldinho's poke against him and responded back with a photo, showing Madrid players celebrating La Liga title triumph. 

End of an era 

Ramos left Madrid last week ending a 16-year, silverware-laden era with the Spanish side. The defender, who recently turned 35 and had a season littered with injuries which led to him being left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad, but said he wants to keep proving himself at the highest level. 

Gamers Without Borders

Meanwhile, both the stars also renewed their rivalry in a head-to-head contest on EA SPORTS FIFA 21 as part of international charity esports festival, Gamers Without Borders. 

As per reports it is a $10 million online gaming extravaganza. The encounter was streamed live Gamers Without Borders’ Facebook, YouTube and Twitch streams earlier this afternoon in India. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sergio RamosRonaldinho
Next
Story

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

Must Watch

PT3M

Delhi government will teach yoga for free: Arvind Kejriwal