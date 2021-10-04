Serie A: AC Milan edge past Atlanta to maintain their away-win record

AC Milan hung on to their three-goal lead against Atalanta, who were looking to come back very late in the game. However, Milan stood strong and earned a 3-2 victory away from home. Milan were not giving the host a moment of peace from the very first second, captain Davide Calabria scored after just 28 seconds and Sandro Tonali poked the ball home three minutes before half-time to double Milan's lead.

AC Milan felt comfortable after Rafael Leao's third goal with just 12 minutes to full-time.

"After it went to 3-2 we were worried but it is over now," Tonali told DAZN after the full-time whistle.

Duvan Zapata and Mario Pasalic made the visitors nervous to the end with two goals, one goal from the penalty spot with four minutes left. Milan debutant Junior Messias was guilty of hand-ball giving Zapata the chance to score which he did, with style which would be described a little too late in the stoppage time had the Milan players shaky for some seconds but they survived and won the game continuing their impressive start of this Serie A season winning their sixth game out of the seven played.

Milan is second on the points table, two points behind leader Napoli. Last season Milan were quite impressive in the away games as they won 16 of their 19 away games. They were looking to maintain their record following Calabria's early goal. Atalanta is now eighth after the loss this Sunday.