हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serie A

Serie A: Christian Eriksen’s contract terminated by Inter Milan due to THIS reason

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Serie A: Christian Eriksen’s contract terminated by Inter Milan due to THIS reason
Christian Eriksen (Source: Twitter)

Inter Milan have terminated midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday, after the Denmark international was suspended from playing in Italy because of his cardiac device implant.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Inter said in October that the Italian medical authority had suspended Eriksen from playing in Serie A, due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device.

"FC Internazionale Milano announces that an agreement has been reached for the consensual termination of Christian Eriksen's contract," Inter said in a statement.

"The club and the entire Nerazzurri family embrace the player and wish him the best for his future.

"Christian was a key figure in our march to the Scudetto – a team effort which Eriksen contributed to with his vision, intuition, passing, assists and goals, including some big ones."

The Danish midfielder scored in the game against Crotone that ultimately gave Inter the title and he also netted a free kick against Udinese at the San Siro on the final day of the season.

"That is our final, happy, wistful memory of Christian on the pitch in an Inter shirt. Because sometimes life takes a turn for the unexpected and sends you down a path you didn't imagine," the club added.

"Every Inter fan, every football fan, looked on in silence, hoping for Christian. Seeing him back (at the training ground) in Appiano Gentile with his team mates, as Italian champions, was a joy to behold and one we will never forget."

Earlier this month, Eriksen had begun working out at the training ground of his youth club Odense Boldklub in Denmark following his rehabilitation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Serie AChristian EriksenInter Milan
Next
Story

Premier League 2021-22: Check full list of CANCELLED weekend fixtures due to Covid-19 cases

Must Watch

PT6M6S

DNA: NASA's spacecraft ‘touches’ sun, creates history