Series A: Inter Milan fail to capitalise on Roma mistakes in goalless draw

Serie A leaders Inter Milan failed to make the most of several AS Roma gifts as they were held to a 0-0 draw at San Siro on Friday to move a provisional two points clear of Juventus.

The result put Inter on 38 points but gave champions Juve the chance to regain top spot if they win at third-placed Lazio, who have 30, on Saturday. Roma are fourth with 29 points.

Inter`s Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic squandered openings which followed mistakes by their opponents just before halftime, while Romelu Lukaku saw his shot saved by Antonio Mirante after intercepting Jordan Veretout`s wayward back pass.

Mirante produced a fine fingertip save early in the second to keep out another Vecino effort as frustrated Inter failed to find a way past the solid Roma defence.