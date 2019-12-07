हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Series A: Inter Milan fail to capitalise on Roma mistakes in goalless draw

The result put Inter on 38 points but gave champions Juve the chance to regain top spot if they win at third-placed Lazio, who have 30, on Saturday.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan failed to make the most of several AS Roma gifts as they were held to a 0-0 draw at San Siro on Friday to move a provisional two points clear of Juventus.

The result put Inter on 38 points but gave champions Juve the chance to regain top spot if they win at third-placed Lazio, who have 30, on Saturday. Roma are fourth with 29 points.

Inter`s Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic squandered openings which followed mistakes by their opponents just before halftime, while Romelu Lukaku saw his shot saved by Antonio Mirante after intercepting Jordan Veretout`s wayward back pass.

Mirante produced a fine fingertip save early in the second to keep out another Vecino effort as frustrated Inter failed to find a way past the solid Roma defence.

