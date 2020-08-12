Shakhtar Donetsk beat FC Basel 4-1 to set up Europa League semi-final against Inter Milan

Gelsenkirchen: Shakhtar Donetsk booked a clash with Inter Milan in the Europa League semi-finals after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave them a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided last-eight clash on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian champions will take on Inter in Duesseldorf on Monday after Sunday’s semi-final in Cologne between 2017 Europa League winners Manchester United and Sevilla, who have won Europe`s second-tier competition, a record five times.

The final is set for August 21 in Cologne.

Sevilla clinched their berth with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Tuesday`s other quarter-final thanks to a late goal by Lucas Ocampos.

Shakhtar, who won Europe`s second-tier club competition in 2009, missed a string of chances to triumph by an even bigger margin as they dominated the match with crisp one-touch passing and superior-close control.

Moraes headed the Ukrainian side into a second-minute lead after a howler by Basel`s Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic, who was beaten to the ball by the striker after rushing off his line to meet a Marlo's corner.

Nikolic made amends with several good saves in the first half but was powerless in the 22nd minute when Taison capped a lightning Shakhtar break with a deflected shot after good work by Marlos and a clever dummy by Patrick.

Marcos Antonio rattled the woodwork with a long-range effort in the 40th minute before Shakhtar took their foot off the pedal in the second half, content with keeping possession as their rivals chased shadows.

Still, Patrick made it 3-0 with a 75th-minute penalty after Yannick Marchand fouled livewire Taison in the area and right back Dodo added the fourth in the 89th minute, with the goal awarded after a VAR check for offside.

Substitute Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a stoppage-time consolation for Basel from close range but the Swiss side had little to cheer after being blown away by their opponents.