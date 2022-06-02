हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shakira's partner Gerard Pique caught CHEATING! Couple to seperate soon, say reports

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira have been living seperately since few weeks after Pique was caught cheating on the Colombian singer, according to reports.

In a live stream podcast of Mamarazzis, Emilio Perez appeared claiming that the world-famous popstar caught her partner Pique cheating on her with another woman a few weeks back, which led to the seperation of the couple.

As per reports, Pique has moved out of the place he used to live-in with Shakira and it's been a number of weeks since that happened. Pique who frequently visits nightclubs and parties, is living alone at a different place now.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' popstar started dating the Spanish defender during the 2010 FIFA World Cup for she also made the world cup song 'waka waka'. Pique won that World Cup with Spain beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

The last time Shakira posted a picture with Pique on her social media was in March. They have two children together Milan and Sasha after their 12 years of relationship. 

