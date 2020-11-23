Shocking! English footballer caught twice on camera grabbing opponent's private parts - Watch

English defender Darnell Fisher has found himself in the middle of controversy after he was caught twice on camera grabbing his opponent, Callum Paterson's private parts during a Championship match.

The incident took place during the second-half of Fisher's side Preston North End's Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale Stadium in Preston in England on Saturday.

The shocking video of the same has been doing rounds on social media in which Fisher could be seen touching Paterson's private parts- once with either hand- at a corner during his side's 1-0 victory.

Take a look at the video footage of the incident:

What is going on here??? Darnell Fisher staying touch tight. pic.twitter.com/LHOM949G5P — Ollie Kay (@ActualOllieKay) November 22, 2020

The Football Association (FA) will now launch a probe into the incident after receiving a report from referee David Webb.

"I haven’t seen it but I’m sure, with everybody on social media, he’ll be up in flames if he’s done that,"Daily Mail quoted Sheffield manager Tony Pulis as saying on the matter.

This comes a few months after England rugby union international Joe Marler was handed a 10-week ban for a similar incident. Marler grabbed Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones's private parts during the two sides clash in the Six Nations match.

Last week, Catalans Dragons rugby player Joel Tomkins was also banned for eight matches after he made an inappropriate contact with the backside of Leeds Rhinos full-back Richie Myler during a Super League match between the two teams.