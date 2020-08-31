Skipper Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip not confirmed starters for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leeds United: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is unsure whether skipper Jordan Henderson and defensive lynchpin Joel Matip will be a part of their squad in their Premier League opener of 2020-21 season against Leeds United on September 12.

"I think Joel and Hendo will be in parts of team training next week and we will see. Of course, the longer they have the better the chance is, but I don`t know in this moment," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

English international Henderson has not played since suffering a knee injury against Brighton on July 8, while former Schalke man Matip suffered a foot injury against Everton in Liverpool`s first game of their Premier League restart in June.

Both Henderson and Matip had travelled to Austria with the rest of the squad for Liverpool's pre-season training camp last week but neither of them took part in friendlies against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg.

The duo was also absent from Liverpool`s FA Community Shield loss against Arsenal this Saturday. Henderson has also been left out from England`s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark in September.

Liverpool were the English Premier League ( EPL) champions for the 2019-20 season, after coming close and repeatedly falling at the last hurdle in the previous few seasons. Captain Henderson and centre-back Joel Matip were integral to the side’s rising fortunes.

Liverpool will be defending their crown against stiff competition from reinvigorated rivals Manchester City, who were hampered by injuries to key players last season.

Old-time rivals Manchester United, who had finished third last season, and based Chelsea have both strengthened their squads in key positions this season after looking short of manpower in their last few campaigns.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made his intentions clear after his side’s comeback from a two-season long transfer ban. The West-London based club have signed major names like Timo Werner,Hakim Ziyech , Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva even as speculation grows regarding the impending signing of Bayern Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Both United and Chelsea will be gunning for Liverpool’s title and the Reds will hope that their side can remain wary of injuries if they are to carry their form from last season.

The new Premier League season kicks-off on Saturday i.e September 12, 2020.