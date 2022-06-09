Bayern Munich star forward Robert Lewandowski is keen on leaving the German giants this summer, claiming that something inside of him has 'died', as per talksport.com.

The Poland international recently shocked the world announcing the world on his intention to leave the German giants with FC Barcelona as his first choice to move. However, Bayern have been a little firm on his request to leave while preparing a replacement for the 33-year-old with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 matches during his eight years at the club. Notably, he scored 50 of them this season itself in just 46 matches for the German club.

What did Lewandowski said on leaving Bayern Munich?

Lewandowski: “I only want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way is to find a solution together”, tells @OnetSport. #FCBayern “Something has died in me, I want to leave Bayern for more emotions in my life”. pic.twitter.com/qXpNd7J9E1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

"Loyalty and respect are more important than the work. The best thing to do is find a solution together."

"They didn’t want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me and it’s impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it. No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear."

"During so many years at the club I was always ready, available, despite injuries and the pain, I gave my best. I think the best thing to do is to find a good solution for both sides and not to look for a one-sided decision."

"I’m not looking for a unilateral solution, that makes no sense, not after so much time, after such a successful era and with my will and support."

Lewandowski's contract expires in 2023, but the striker wants to leave the club as soon as possible now. However, the club have been silent about his transfer and it is understandable why Bayern Munich are taking so much time to respond to his request of leaving.

Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles along with 3 DFP Pokal Cups, 3 UEFA Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy during his time at Bayern Munich.