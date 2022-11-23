Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ESP vs CR football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Spain begin thei FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign today as they play their first match of the competition against the South American nation Costa Rica on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Spain must win this match as they are in a tough group. Starting well is important anyway in tournaments like World Cup where any team can beat any team on a day as witnessed in the match on Tuesday when Saudi Arabia inflicted a shock loss on Argentina, which also features a certain Lionel Messi.

Costa Rica are a solid team, ranked 31 in the team world. Spain, ranked 7th in the world, will start as favourites but Costa Rica would be happy to pull off a surprise. We talked earlier how Spain is in a tough group. Luis Enrique’s men are placed in Group E along with four-time World Cup champions Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. The Spanish football team have lost only one match in last 10 international appearaces. Qatar World Cup is Spain's 16th World Cup appearance.

_ __HOY DEBUTAMOS EN EL MUNDIAL!!



_ ESPANA - Costa Rica

_ Primera jornada del Mundial de #Catar2022

_ 17.00 h. (hora peninsular espanola)

_ Estadio Al Thumama

_ Doha (Catar)

_ @La1_tve

#_ #VamosEspana pic.twitter.com/9x1SGTa5X6— Seleccion Espanola de Futbol (@SEFutbol) November 23, 2022

Costa Rica had a forgettable World Cup im Russia where they made an group stage exit. They will aim to start on a positive note this edition in Qatar. But with such tough teams in Group E, it will take some doing from Costa Rica to qualify for the next round. Let's see how they go in this edition.

Ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Spain vs Costa Rica begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Costa Rica will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Spain vs Costa Rica match?

Spain vs Costa Rica match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.