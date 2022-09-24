Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch ESP vs SWI?

NewsFootball
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Spain are set to take on Switzerland tonights in hopes of booking their ticket for the Nations League finals in Zaragoza. Luis Enrique managed side are yet to lose a game in their Group A2 and are currently leading the chart. Whereas Switzerland are in danger of getting relegated if they lose their game against Spain.  

Checkout the Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details below:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland will be played on September 25, Sunday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland will be played at the Estadio La Romareda.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland?

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain vs Switzerland will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Live Tv

