Iker Casillas

Spanish World Cup winner and former Real Madrid player Iker Casillas announces retirement

Spain`s World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Tuesday (August 4, 2020) announced retirement from the professional game.

File Photos (Twitter/@IkerCasillas) (Twitter@realmadriden)

He took to his official social media handles and posted a picture where he penned down his retirement in Spanish. Iker captioned it, "The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about."

The 39-year old had also led Real Madrid.

