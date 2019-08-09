Steve Bruce excited by Newcastle United`s forward line ahead of Arsenal opener

Newcastle United`s new-look attack has the potential to cause plenty of problems for their Premier League rivals this season, manager Steve Bruce said ahead of Sunday`s opener against Arsenal.

Newcastle signed Brazilian forward Joelinton from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club-record fee reported to be around 40 million pounds ($48.25 million) and winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice, before completing a deadline day move for former striker Andy Carroll.

"You`re always only as good as your strikers. When we come up against the big teams, defensively we`ll have to be spot on," Bruce told a news conference on Friday.

"But we have to cause the other teams a threat, we have that threat now... we`ve brought in some very good players who I`m sure the supporters will enjoy watching."

Despite Bruce`s optimism, some Newcastle supporters remain underwhelmed by club owner Mike Ashley`s decision to replace the popular Rafa Benitez who led them to a 13th-placed finish last season.

British media reported that some fans were planning a boycott of the Arsenal game.

"Everybody is entitled to boycott if that`s what they want to do. We have to respect that," Bruce added.

"For me, I don`t want it to upset the team and we know what a full St James` Park can do. I`m sure fans will enjoy seeing the players on the pitch... I want to give the fans a team they can be proud of and can associate with."