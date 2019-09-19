close

Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki fever reaches France as Emmanuel Macron is gifted Finn's jersey

Macron was gifted a jersey bearing the name of Finland`s soccer hero after an official meeting with the country`s Prime Minister Antti Rinne at the Elysee Palace in France on Wednesday.

Image Credits: Twitter/@OfficialFPL

French President Emmanuel Macron has become the unlikely owner of a Teemu Pukki jersey, but he did not have to swap shirts with the Finnish striker who has emerged as the Premier League`s standout player this season.

Macron was gifted a jersey bearing the name of Finland`s soccer hero after an official meeting with the country`s Prime Minister Antti Rinne at the Elysee Palace in France on Wednesday.

Rinne later posted a photo of the pair with Macron holding what the Finland Prime Minister described as a "small gift."

Pukki has taken the English top flight by storm this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in five matches for promoted Norwich City.

The 29-year-old Finland international was named the Premier League player of the month for August and celebrated the award by scripting a shock 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City in their last match.

Tags:
Teemu PukkifootballEmmanuel MacronFranceEnglish Premier LeagueManchester City
