हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

THIS Lionel Messi photograph breaks record on Instagram, trumps even Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi’s post has garnered over 20 million like on the social media platform. Cristiano Ronaldo previously set the record in 2020 for his tribute post to Diego Maradona.

THIS Lionel Messi photograph breaks record on Instagram, trumps even Cristiano Ronaldo
This post by Lionel Messi has garnered over 20 million Likes on Instagram. (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi is used to breaking plenty of records on the football field. The Argentina captain added a feather to his glittering cap by leading his side to the Copa America 2021 title. A week on from Messi's conquering of the Copa America with Argentina, the No.10 has broken yet another record.

This time, though, his feat has come away from the football pitch and in a field wherein he's not used to breaking records. Messi’s Instagram post of himself with the Copa America trophy has become the platform's most-liked sports photograph, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's most paying tribute to Diego Maradona after his passing on November 25, 2020.

This is the much talked-about Instagram post by Messi…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi’s post has garnered over 20 million likes on the social media platform. Ronaldo previously set the record in 2020 for his tribute post to Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60. In fact, Messi’s own tribute post to Maradona in November 2020 was liked 16.4 million times, making it the 16th most popular Instagram post in history.

Recently, Messi led Argentina to their first international title since Copa America in 1993. The Barcelona star was the top scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name. The 34-year-old got extremely emotional when Argentina beat Brazil in the summit clash. His moment with Neymar after the final where he consoles the Brazilian star was loved by fans across the globe.

On the other hand, despite Ronaldo’s great goal-scoring form – Portugal could not make it to the quarter-final of the recently concluded UEFA Euro 2020.

There is massive speculation over the future of Messi and Ronaldo. The question is will they leave their respective clubs?

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoInstagram
Next
Story

COVID-19 scare at Tokyo Olympics as South Africa soccer team reports three infections

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Breaking News: PM Modi chairs all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon session