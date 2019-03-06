हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tottenham Hotspur hope to play Champions League quarters at new 62,000-seater stadium

Spurs have been forced to play home games at Wembley since their old White Hart Lane ground was demolished at the end of the 2016-17 campaign to make way for the new venue.

Image Credits: Twitter/@SpursOfficial
Image Credits: Twitter/@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to play their Champions League quarter-final home leg at their new 62,000-seater stadium instead of Wembley, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Spurs have been forced to play home games at Wembley since their old White Hart Lane ground was demolished at the end of the 2016-17 campaign to make way for the new venue.
The club was expected to shift into their new home last August but the move has not yet materialised due to construction delays.

"I was talking yesterday with (chairman) Daniel Levy and he was positive," Pochettino told reporters after his team beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in Germany on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals 4-0 on aggregate. 

"We were listening to the Champions League song. It`ll be amazing to be in the new stadium listening to that song before the game. Now we`re in the quarter-finals I hope we can finish and can listen to the song there."

"I expect to play in the new stadium. The wish is to play."

Spurs will discover who their quarter-final opponents are when the draw is made on March 15, with the two-legged tie to be held in the second and third weeks of April.

