Tottenham Hotspur making same old mistakes, says striker Harry Kane

Last season`s runners-up squandered a two-goal advantage in their Group B opener in Athens and a furious Pochettino accused his players of "not respecting the plan".

Tottenham Hotspur making same old mistakes, says striker Harry Kane
Image Credits: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he fully understands manager Mauricio Pochettino`s frustration with the team, asserting that they had failed to learn from past mistakes following Wednesday`s 2-2 Champions League draw at Olympiakos Piraeus.

Last season`s runners-up squandered a two-goal advantage in their Group B opener in Athens and a furious Pochettino accused his players of "not respecting the plan".

"You can see why the manager is frustrated. He has been here for five years now and we`re still making similar mistakes as we were the first year," Kane, who scored Spurs` opener from the penalty spot, told reporters.

Lucas Moura doubled Tottenham`s lead but Olympiakos hit back before halftime through Daniel Podence and equalised thanks to Mathieu Valbuena`s penalty in the 54th minute.

"We are not young anymore, we are not inexperienced, we have played in big games for club and country," England international Kane added.

"We have to try to find a way to get around it and improve and get better. That`s all we can try to do."

Pochettino, who joined Tottenham in 2014 and had been linked by Spanish media with a switch to Real Madrid last season, said he was concerned by Spurs` wobbly start to the campaign.

"In the beginning of this season we`re conceding a lot of chances, lots of goals and we need to change that," Pochettino, who dismissed rumours last month that he could quit, added.

"The only way we can change is being more demanding from ourselves. That is the way we are going to approach the different days and be more consistent."

"Training needs to be harder. Psychologically harder."

