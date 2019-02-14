हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Son Heung-Min

Tottenham's Son Heung-min lauds 'unbelievable' team mate Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen doubled Tottenham`s lead in the 83rd minute when he got on the end of Serge Aurier`s cross, but it was his assist for the first goal that was one of the main talking points of the match.

Image Credits: Twitter/@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen`s ability to play in multiple positions was crucial in their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday`s Champions League last-16 tie, according to team mate Son Heung-min.

Vertonghen, who usually plays as a centre back, was deployed as a left wing back in the absence of the injured Danny Rose and the versatile Belgium international helped himself to a goal and assist in the first leg at Wembley.

"Jan Vertonghen is technically unbelievable and can play in any position," Son said in a post-match interview to BT Sport.

"I am very happy for him, he deserved it. One goal and an assist."

The 31-year-old spotted Son making a run to the back post before floating in a cross for the South Korean forward to volley home, a goal that `rattled` the visitors according to Dortmund`s Mario Goetze.

"The timing of the first goal was very important," Son added. "The cross was unreal, I didn`t have to do anything, I just touched the ball."

Tottenham travel to Dortmund for the return leg on March 5.

Son Heung-MinTottenham HotspurBorussia DortmundDanny Rose
