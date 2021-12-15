UEFA Champions League RO16: Lionel Messi's stats against Real Madrid, all details HERE

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi spent 17 seasons in Spain with FC Barcelona where he won the Champions League 4 times. Also, he won 10 La Liga and 6 Copa Del Rey titles with Barca.

During his time magical-run with Barcelona, Messi faced rivals Real Madrid only two times in the Champions League, Barcelona won one game and drew one.

However, Lionel Messi is still one of the most dangerous and fearful players for Real Madrid to face, as he has won 14 games out of the 29 faced in the La Liga with 18 goals and 9 assists in one of the most famous fixtures "Elclassico".

Lionel Messi has scored two hat-tricks against Real Madrid, one in the 2006-2007 season and second in a 7 seven goal-thriller Elclassico when he clinched a 4-3 victory for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi #ElClasico What's your favourite ever Messi vs Real Madrid moment? pic.twitter.com/3ygQNJ1tOm — GOAL (@goal) February 29, 2020

Messi's penalty record against Real Madrid is 100percent, as he has converted all his six spot-kicks chances he was offered. However, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelloti would be happy to know that the Argentine stayed quiet in his last five meetings with Madrid but this time he'll be pairing up with French-star Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar in a Paris Saint-Germain kit.

To sum up, Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals in 45 appearances against Real Madrid in all competitions, along with that he has also 14 assists, meaning he can ruin Real Madrid's defence by helping his teammates score too.

The UEFA Champions League fixture is set to be played on February 16, 2022, and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Spain, just like Lionel Messi.