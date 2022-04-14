हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League 2022

UEFA Champions League: Roberto Firmino helps Liverpool beat Benfica to enter semis

Firmino scored twice after the break as Liverpool looked to make sure of a place in the semi-finals for the third time in five seasons. 

UEFA Champions League: Roberto Firmino helps Liverpool beat Benfica to enter semis
File image (Source: Twitter)

Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final with Spain's Villarreal after Roberto Firmino scored twice in a 3-3 second-leg draw with Benfica on Wednesday to ensure a 6-4 aggregate win over the Portuguese team at Anfield stadium.

Juergen Klopp's side had been 3-1 up on the night before the visitors struck twice late in the game to add a few nerves to what had appeared to be a comfortable passage.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez had seen an effort ruled out for offside before Liverpool took the lead with a powerful header from a corner by defender Ibrahima Konate in the 21st minute.

The lead on the night lasted just 11 minutes though before Benfica pulled level through Goncalo Ramos, who beat Alisson Becker after a tackle from James Milner had fallen to him on the edge of the box.

However, Brazilian Firmino scored twice after the break as Liverpool looked to make sure of a place in the semi-finals for the third time in five seasons.

But Benfica stuck at the task well and pulled two goals back with Roman Yaremchuk and Nunez both scoring with efforts that were initially ruled out for offside but then allowed after VAR reviews. 

Also, Nunez had an effort disallowed in stoppage time.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Champions League 2022LiverpoolBenficaRoberto Firmino
Next
Story

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City eliminate Atletico Madrid to enter semifinals

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Videsh Superfast : US president Biden speaks to Zelensky