UEFA EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen collapses mid-game, Denmark vs Finland match suspended - WATCH

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday, after which the contest was called off due to a medical emergency.

The incident took place minutes before the first-half interval when Eriksen charged towards the ball to recieve a throw-in.

Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, while the latter signalled towards the dugout for medical assistance as the midfielder's lied flat on the pitch.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, the 29-year-old's teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view, and the stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

The game was scoreless when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, UEFA released an official statement in this regard and confirmed the Eriksen has been stabilised.

“Following the medical emergency for Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”.

UEFA official statement. “Following the medical emergency for Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Denmark team management also confirmed that the 29-year-old is awake and "is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet."