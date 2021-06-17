हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Christian Eriksen

UEFA Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart monitoring device

Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the national team doctor said on Thursday. 

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (Twitter)

COPENHAGEN: Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the national team doctor said on Thursday.

Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering. 

He will receive an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm. 

RELATED | Euro 2020: Belgium team to STOP game against Denmark, here’s the reason 

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD," doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances. Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment," Boesen said. 

