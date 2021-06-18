UEFA Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

The Czech Republic will look to attack Croatia and hope forward Patrik Schick and goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik can repeat their stellar performances in the team’s opening Euro 2020 win over Scotland, coach Jaroslav Silhavy said. Schick netted a superb brace in Monday`s 2-0 victory over Scotland, including a stunning long-range effort, while Vaclik made several last-ditch saves.

“I believe we can keep up with them, mark them well and not give up space,” Silhavy told reporters on Thursday. “That is the only way. If Tomas Vaclik and Patrik Schick repeat their performances and if they are in form again then we could have a good result coming out of the game.”

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, are under pressure to deliver on Friday after a 1-0 defeat by England while the Czechs are riding high at the top of Group D. But Silhavy said the team would not be complacent against a dangerous Croatian side featuring Luka Modric who won the Golden Ball as the best player at the last World Cup.

“They have great individual players who play in top European clubs,” Silhavy said. “They are very strong, especially in the attack and on a good day they are unstoppable. We have to be on our toes and we can`t just defend but we also have to attack.”

Silhavy is considering one change to the line-up and he has a full squad available for the match at Hampden Park. The teams met at the Euro 2016 group stage where they drew 2-2 after Croatia threw away a two-goal lead.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic will be played on Friday (June 18).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic will start at 9:30pm as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic will be played at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.