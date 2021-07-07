UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Denmark Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

England are set to lock horns with Denmark in the semi-final clash of the Euro 2020 on July 8 (Thursday) at the Wembley Stadium in London. England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 to enter semis, while the Danish side recorded a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the quarter-final clash. The winner of the England vs Denmark match will face Italy in the finals as the Azzurri defeated Spain in semis to make it to the summit clash.

Meanwhile, England skipper Harry Kane has urged England players to seize on the home comfort ahead of their crucial semifinal tie against Denmark.

The crowd capacity has been increased to a maximum of 60000 and one can expect the majority to cheer for the home side. Danish supporters are poised to be in fewer numbers as covid restrictions forced them to cancel their travel plans to the United Kingdom.

Kane said, “To think there is going to be another 20,000 people in there, it is an added motivation.

“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere. It’s going to be an experience that we probably won’t have as players again, unless we have a home tournament for the younger boys.

“For me and a few of the older more experienced ones it will be the last chance to play a major tournament game at Wembley. What an opportunity. What a moment it will be. Hopefully we can win and have similar scenes to what we had against Germany.”

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark will be played on Thursday (July 8).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark will start at 12:30am as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.