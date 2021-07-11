UEFA Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

To hear the England players giddily singing along with the Wembley Stadium crowd to ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘so good, so good’ – encapsulates the youthful exuberance and carefree spirit of a group unburdened by trying to end the team’s 55-year trophy drought on Sunday (July 11). To hear Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini talk about going all the way shows how pressure to win a trophy for your country can be an enduring motivation for yourself and the squad, especially in the twilight of a career. “Maybe at 36 you feel it more,” Chiellini said, “because you understand more how hard it is and the work that goes into it.”

The European Championship final on Sunday pits England, which hasn't even reached a final since winning the 1966 World Cup, against one of the continent's most decorated teams.

The last of Italy’s four World Cup victories came in 2006, when Chiellini had already made his international debut but didn’t play at the tournament. But the team is a comparative underachiever in the European Championship with its only title in 1968. Italy, however, has already reached the final twice in recent years – in 2000 and 2012 – whereas England hasn’t got close until now.

With the pandemic restricting travel to London, the permitted crowd of 66,000 at Wembley Stadium will be largely packed with England fans for the national team’s greatest soccer moment since 1966, when coach Gareth Southgate wasn’t even born. Winning Euro 2020 would be a form or redemption for Southgate, whose penalty miss against Germany at Euro ’96 denied England a chance of making the final.

Italy didn’t even qualify for the 2018 World Cup but has excelled with a 33-match unbeaten run since then under coach Roberto Mancini. They have to find a way past an opponent that has conceded only one goal in its six games at Euro 2020 and coped with Harry Kane not even scoring in the group stage.

Just look at Federico Chiesa, who wasn’t even starting for Italy initially at Euro 2020 but went on to score key goals in the knockout phase. Take Raheem Sterling, whose place in the England lineup was questioned because of his failure to score at any previous tournament and his struggles with Manchester City.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 final between Italy and England:

