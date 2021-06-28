UEFA Euro 2020, France vs Switzerland Live Streaming in India: Complete match details, preview and TV Channels

France will lock horns against Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Tuesday. Les Blues faced some resistance from Portugal on the final day of the group stage, but showed their quality to secure a draw and grab the top spot in Group F. Switzerland defeated Turkey by 3-1 to make it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, and will hope for an upset over the current World Champions.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland:

When is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland will be played on Tuesday (June 29).

What time does the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland start?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland will start at 12:30 am as per IST.

Where is the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland being played?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland will be played at the Arena Nationala in Romania.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland in India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

How can I livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland?

The livestreaming of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland is available on the Sony Liv app and the website.