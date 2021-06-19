UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary vs France LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels

France will try and aim to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2020 when they travel to Budapest to face off against Hungary on Saturday in Group F. The hosts were earlier defeated 3-0 to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal, while France started as they mean to go on with a 1-0 success over Germany.

In their last game, Hungary suffered an unlikely defeat to Portugal as a late burst from Cristiano Ronaldo’s side took the game away from him. They showed some gritty resistance in front of a full house stadium and is expected to give a hostile welcome to favourite France.

A place in the group of death was supposed to end in disarray for Hungary but they have shown the determination to stay in the hunt and it won’t be an easy task for France it seems.

Here are the complete details from the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary and France:

When is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary and France?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Hungary and France will be played on June 19.

When will Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 19.

Where will Hungary vs France 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs France Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

SQUADS

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Denes Dibusz, Adam Bogdan, Gergo Lovrencsics, Endre Botka, Adam Lang, Akos Kecskes, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Bendeguz Bolla, Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri, Laszlo Kleinheisler, David Siger, Daniel Gazdag, Filip Holender, Adam Szalai, Roland Sallai, Roland Varga, Szabolcs Schon, Nemanja Nikolic, Kevin Varga, Janos Hahn

France: Steve Mandanda, Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Leo Dubois, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso, Wissam Ben Yedder, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram