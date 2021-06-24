हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA Euro 2020: Iran's Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo, calls Portuguese 'champion of football'

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night created another record and now stands just one goal shy from becoming the all-time leading scorer among men in international fixture. 

UEFA Euro 2020: Iran&#039;s Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo, calls Portuguese &#039;champion of football&#039;
Iran's Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo, calls Portuguese 'champion of football' (Twitter/EURO2020)

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night created another record and now stands just one goal shy from becoming the all-time leading scorer among men in international fixture. The 36-year-old netted twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the UEFA Euro 2020 match and now stands on level terms with Iran's Ali Daei with 109 goals. 

Both the goals from Ronaldo came in the form of penalties.   

Meanwhile, Daei, who held the record till now, reacted to the Portuguese's achievment and extended his wishes to the Juventus striker. 

Sharing a picture of Ronaldo on Instagram, Daei wrote: "Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal scoring record. I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ali Daei (@alidaei)

Marvellous Ronaldo, who is making his fifth Euro apperance, is also the tournament's leading scorer, a record which he notched after scoring a brace in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary earlier in the campaign. The Portugal captain then surpassed France legend Michel Platini and now has 12 goals in the continental championship. 

Ronaldo came to Portugal’s aid and sent the defending champions into the last 16 of the Euro 2020 in a frantic conclusion to Group F on Wednesday (June 23).

After playing a 2-2 draw in their final group fixture, Portugal finished on four points in third place and can now prepare for a last-16 clash against Belgium in Seville. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoEuro 2020
Next
Story

Euro 2020: Late Leon Goretzka equaliser against Hungary sends Germany into knockouts

Must Watch

PT34M52S

Farooq Abdullah has reached Delhi from Srinagar