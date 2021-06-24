UEFA Euro 2020: Iran's Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo, calls Portuguese 'champion of football'

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night created another record and now stands just one goal shy from becoming the all-time leading scorer among men in international fixture. The 36-year-old netted twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the UEFA Euro 2020 match and now stands on level terms with Iran's Ali Daei with 109 goals.

Both the goals from Ronaldo came in the form of penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo under pressure is cash money. pic.twitter.com/NKGIAbfmCW — (@Madridi7ii) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Daei, who held the record till now, reacted to the Portuguese's achievment and extended his wishes to the Juventus striker.

Sharing a picture of Ronaldo on Instagram, Daei wrote: "Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal scoring record. I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world."

Marvellous Ronaldo, who is making his fifth Euro apperance, is also the tournament's leading scorer, a record which he notched after scoring a brace in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary earlier in the campaign. The Portugal captain then surpassed France legend Michel Platini and now has 12 goals in the continental championship.

Ronaldo came to Portugal’s aid and sent the defending champions into the last 16 of the Euro 2020 in a frantic conclusion to Group F on Wednesday (June 23).

After playing a 2-2 draw in their final group fixture, Portugal finished on four points in third place and can now prepare for a last-16 clash against Belgium in Seville.